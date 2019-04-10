× The Top Five@5 (04/10/19): Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot introduces herself to lawmakers in Springfield, Mayor Emanuel says goodbye, Kim Kardashian wants to be a lawyer, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, April 10th, 2019:

Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot met with Gov. Pritzker and House Speaker Michael Madigan. She also delivered a short speech to lawmakers downstate. Mayor Rahm Emanuel gave an emotional speech in his final address to the City Council. John Fogerty debuts his Las Vegas residency, Kim Kardashian wants to become a lawyer, and more!

