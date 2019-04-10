The Top Five@5 (04/10/19): Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot introduces herself to lawmakers in Springfield, Mayor Emanuel says goodbye, Kim Kardashian wants to be a lawyer, and more…

Posted 8:28 PM, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:25PM, April 10, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Kim Kardashian attends the Versace Pre-Fall 2019 Collection at The American Stock Exchange on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, April 10th, 2019:

Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot met with Gov. Pritzker and House Speaker Michael Madigan. She also delivered a short speech to lawmakers downstate. Mayor Rahm Emanuel gave an emotional speech in his final address to the City Council. John Fogerty debuts his Las Vegas residency, Kim Kardashian wants to become a lawyer, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.