× The Patti Vasquez Show 04.09.19 | A guest filled show with John Teti, Skip Griparis, Warren Preiss and more

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

Our friend and Pop Culture critic John Teti joins us in the studio for his latest show recommendations, his Alex Trebek projects, and his move to Chicago. Speaking of recommendations, the final season of Game of Thrones is upon us! Who do you think is going to win? John and Patti prepare for the final season and others.

It may not be Monday, but the music doesn’t stop! Musician Skip Griparis joins us in the studio to talk about his upcoming show, “The Heroes of Rock!” the the Joliet Museum. Join Skip Friday at 7:30p as he time travels through rock. Laugh, Learn and Rock with 100 voices of the powerhouse Singer, Guitarist, Comedian and Impressionist, Skip Griparis! Take an unbelievable fun trip through Rock’s evolution of the 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s!

Executive Director Cortney Frahm of The H Foundation hangs out as they prepare for their upcoming event next Wednesday, April 17th. Comedy for Cancer will be held at Trivoli Theater featuring Comedians Patti Vasquez, Paul Farahvar, and Tim Cavanaugh. Tickets start at $50.

Car expert Warren Preiss joins the conversation in the studio to give us all the inside scoop on car insurance rights and all you should know when you file claim. Plus, what are the best cars to have in this unpredictable Chicago weather? Warren gives us his recommendations and why. Need more car info? Check out more at Euro Auto Body.

Plus, tell us something good! Callers give us their something good.