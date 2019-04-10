The Opening Bell 4/10/19: Mega Developments Shaping The City of Chicago
Mega developments are the face of Chicago’s real estate scene at the moment with the Lincoln Yards and the 78 projects taking the spotlight. Steve Grzanich and AJ LaTrace (Real Estate Reporter Covering Development and Preservation in Chicago) scratched the surface of the focal points to the projects including the politics, economic incentives, and money that drives them. Steve then turned to the monthly series, “Building Business Around Town” where Bennett Wakenight sat down with Stan Blaylock (President and CEO of Physicians Immediate Care) to discuss the emerging realm of healthcare that is continually shifting to the lives of patients.