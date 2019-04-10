The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.10.19: Phil’s Flash Fry, White Sox fans and tipping the cleaners

John Williams starts a debate about baseball game postponements with his listeners. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins the show to tell John why he wouldn’t mind if his ticket’s game were postponed, then goes on to go over his Brass Heart review, and another edition of “Phil’s Flash Fry.” Then, back to the stream to make way for the delayed White Sox baseball game, John wants to know if you tip your hotel room cleaning service.

