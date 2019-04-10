× The Importance of Strength, Conditioning & Mobility

Sitting down with the fabulous Victoria Baggio, co-founder/owner of Ethos Training Systems in Chicago, and also the “Getting Zen with Jen Z’ official podcast sponsor! We discuss how truly important it is to strength train and incorporate movement & mobility to feel great and live a healthier life! Ethos Training Systems is Chicago’s first Sustainable STRENGTH, CONDITIONING & MOBILITY Group Training Facility. Their three main focuses are fat-loss & conditioning, strength development and injury prevention & mobility. They truly care about offering the best support to their clients and make sure they are doing what’s best to accomplish their goals! Be sure to sign up for their NEW CLIENT PROMO at http://www.ethostrainingchi.com/memberships and follow them on the IG @ethostrainingchi for fitness tips and updates!