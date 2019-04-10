× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.10.19: Snow Again?

Is it really suppose to snow today? Steve and the crew welcome on Dr. Bal Nandra and John Vincent (Cubs & Ditka’s singer) who bring to light the importance of Ketamine treatments to those with severe depression and the potential benefits it brings. Our MVPP is a truly a uniquely positive individual…Jason Hardesty brings positivity to his route by taking adorable photo’s of neighborhood dogs. His photo’s went viral when some of his celebrity neighbors posted photos of him with their puppies – to see some visit the #pupsofjay hashtag. Congressman Adam Kinzinger calls in to tell us what he’s looking to accomplish for his district in 2019. Author of the book “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump” Rick Reilly jumps on air to talk about how we can better understand the president through his gold game. And finally, it’s that time of the year…The Master’s Tournament is getting under full “swing” so the crew shares their picks on air.