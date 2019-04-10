Stan Bowman: I Had A Dream That We’d Pick Third Again

Chicago Blackhawks' general manager Stan Bowman responds to a question from reporters during the Blackhawks' NHL Convention Friday, July 15, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

On the heels of the NHL draft, the Chicago Blackhawks have landed the number three position to pick an up and coming prospect.  Stan Bowman (Blackhawks GM) joins Steve to share his insight into the upcoming season and importance of landing number three.

