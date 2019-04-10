× Rep. Adam Kinzinger “We all have ownership of what this country has become.”

Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins the Steve Cochran Show to discus what he wants for his district. He believes his job is to represent 700,000 people and not just the party that voted for him. He said there is an unnatural focus on Washington and it’s caused people to no longer be able to debate in a healthy matter. Everyone is looking for the win of the day. He said the President needs to stop messaging just to his base. He needs to do a better job explaining.