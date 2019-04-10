× Neighborhoods Matter: Off the Record with former mayoral candidate Amara Enyia in Garfield Park

“Off the Record” is a series of conversations with prominent Chicagoans in their communities. Tonight on Extension 720, Justin is joined by former mayoral candidate Amara Enyia at Inspiration Kitchens in Garfield Park. Amara talks about what people need to know about Garfield Park, the differences between West Garfield Park and East Garfield Park, the biggest problems that residents of Garfield Park face, why the area hasn’t developed as much as it should and why it is important to keep advocating for the neighborhood.

