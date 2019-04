× Musician Skip Griparis and “The Heroes of Rock!”

It may not be Monday, but the music doesn’t stop! Musician Skip Griparis joins us in the studio to talk about his upcoming show, “The Heroes of Rock!” the the Joliet Museum. Join Skip Friday at 7:30p as he time travels through rock. Laugh, Learn and Rock with 100 voices of the powerhouse Singer, Guitarist, Comedian and Impressionist, Skip Griparis! Take an unbelievable fun trip through Rock’s evolution of the 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s!