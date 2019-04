× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 4-10-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include astronomers capturing the first ever photo of a Black Hole, the Chicago City Council approving TIF money for Lincoln Yards, the Sox losing to the Rays (again), the Cubs taking on the Pirates at chilly Wrigley Field and the Bulls (finally) ending their season.