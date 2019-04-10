× Journalist Ken Davis on his decision to end “Chicago Newsroom” and the current health of media in Chicago

The great journalist Ken Davis joins Justin to discuss his recent decision to end “Chicago Newsroom.” Ken talks about why he made the decision to walk away at this time, the goal of the program when he first started the show, the effort he made to use fresh voices on “Chicago Newsroom,” how covering the news has changed over the years, the current health of news media in Chicago and how media companies are adapting to the different ways people are consuming news.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.