John Vincent joins the Steve Cochran Show along with Dr. Bal Nandra from Chicago IV Solutions to talk about ketamine’s use to treat depression and anxiety. John was at the point where he wanted to sleep and disengage with the world and that’s when it was suggested to him that ketamine may help. He’s had great results along with the treatment from his psychiatrist. For more information you can visit their website HERE.