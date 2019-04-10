× How will jobs in Illinois handle recreational marijuana use in Illinois?

If you ever had the thought of smoking a joint during your 15-minute break at work once recreational marijuana comes to Illinois, you may want to think again. While some bosses won’t mind if you”toke up”, other employers, might still ban its use, taking action against employees who test positive for pot, bolstered by federal law under which marijuana is still illegal. Bryna Dahlin, a Chicago cannabis attorney at Flener IP & Business Law joins The Sean Green Show to discuss what you might want to know before you take part in any “festivities”.