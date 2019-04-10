× Hoge and Jahns: Bears Holding Kicker Tryouts, Packers Drama and D2 Review

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns get together to talk about what most football writers talk about during the offseason: movies that were released 25 years ago. Before getting to the much-anticipated review of “D2: The Mighty Ducks”, Hoge and Jahns react to the Bears holding a tryout with a couple of the kickers who played in the AAF. They also discuss the recent Bleacher Report piece about Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The guys welcome back an old friend and debut a new segment as well. Listen below!

