A Chicago White Sox fan is bundled up against the cold during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Highlights: Rays 9 – White Sox 1 – 4/10/19
A Chicago White Sox fan is bundled up against the cold during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays – April 10, 2019