So what is next for the Lincoln Yards development after today's City Council vote to approve TIF money?

The Daily Line‘s Heather Cherone joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about today’s Chicago City Council meeting that approved TIF money for the highly controversial Lincoln Yards development. Heather talks about what this means for Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot, what it means for the areas that will be impacted by the development and how this will impact Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s legacy.

