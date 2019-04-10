× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #8: Talk the Talk

Tonight on Extension 720: If you talk the talk…

The Daily Line’s Heather Cherone discusses the chaos at City Council surrounding flip/flops and final votes on Lincoln Yards (and The 78). Ken Davis started a talk show because we needed it. Now, he’s ending it. We talk media and the legacy of Chicago Newsroom. Also, Lori Gottlieb on going from therapist to client. We celebrate the legendary Wax Trax! Records with Julia Nash and Amara Enyia talks East Garfield Park. It’s Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann. Walk the walk.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.