Rick Reilly is the author of the new book, Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump. This fun read dives into the cheats and exaggerations made by the current president. Rick also explains how former president Bill Clinton earned the nickname “Billigan”.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3624576/rick-reilly-04-10-19_2019-04-10-181116.64kmono.mp3