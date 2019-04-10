× Celebrating the tremendous legacy of Wax Trax! Records

Julia Nash (daughter of Wax Trax! founder Jim Nash) joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the history of the great Wax Trax! Records and the new documentary, “Industrial Accident: The Story of Wax Trax! Records.” Julia talks about the impact that Wax Trax! Records had on her life, what Wax Trax! was like in the mid ’80’s, how Wax Trax! put industrial music on the map in Chicago, what she learned from going through the Wax Trax! archive and what the label and record store means to the history of music in Chicago.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.