Building Business Around Town: Physicians Immediate Care Filling The Emerging Healthcare Void

Posted 8:48 AM, April 10, 2019, by

(via physiciansimmediatecare.com)

Healthcare is a constantly changing world, with technology and consumers driving much of the industry. Stan Blaylock (President and CEO of Physicians Immediate Care) sat down with Bennett Wakenight to explain how they’re bridging the gap between an emergency visit to the hospital and a scheduled doctors appointment with their urgent care clinics in this month’s “Building Business Around Town” conversation sponsored by Associated Bank.

 

