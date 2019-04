× Bill and Dane Neal Full Show 4.10.19

Today the great Dane Neal is in for the lovely Wendy Snyder. Bill and Dane talk about the TV mini series “Afterlife”, baseball, their favorite Easter dishes and candies, Americanisms that don’t make sense to foreigners, and much more.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.