Author Lori Gottlieb: "It's almost like we want our therapists to be human but we don't want to see their humanity"

Psychotherapist, New York Times bestselling author, nationally recognized journalist, and weekly “Dear Therapist” columnist Lori Gottlieb joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss her new book, “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone.” Lori talks about why she wanted to demystify therapy in the book, how stories are the way we make sense of our lives, why clients want to know more about their therapists, the difference between “idiot compassion” and “wise compassion,” her first experience as a therapist and what she learned from it, how social media has impacted relationships and how therapy has evolved over the years.

