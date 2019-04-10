× Alderman Brendan Reilly on Lincoln Yards and The 78 City Council vote: “The fight is over.”

42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the Chicago City Council’s vote in favor of funding for the Lincoln Yards and The 78 development, and what will happen with the project once Lori Lightfoot is sworn in as Mayor of Chicago.

