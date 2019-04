× Witnrust Business Lunch 4/9/19: Wall Street Updates & Kelly Leonard Discussing “The Purpose Path”

White Sox baseball allowed for a shortened show today with Steve Bertrand checking in with the latest from Wall Street thanks to Jon Najarian breaking down the pharmaceutical world shaking things up with the government and the economy. Kelly Leonard then recapped his latest podcast episode of “Getting To Yes And” touching on one of the most controversial aspects of business – religion, and ethics.