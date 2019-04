× “We Are Columbine” Documentary Creator Laura Farber 20 years later: “I wanted it to be solely about the kids who went through it”

Laura Farber is a survivor of the Columbine shooting and the filmmaker who created “We Are Columbine,” premiering tonight at the Music Box Theatre. She joins John to talk about her vision with making the film, and the events of that day when she heard shots starting to fire at Columbine High School.