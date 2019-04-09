The Top Five@5 (04/09/19) Attorney General William Barr explains criteria for Mueller report redactions, President Trump says Obama started child separation policy, Budweiser unveils tribute video to Dwyane Wade, and more…

Posted 7:33 PM, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 07:30PM, April 9, 2019

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade stands during a ceremony in his honor as he is playing his final home regular season game when the Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Miami. Wade is retiring at the end of the season. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, April 9th, 2019:

Attorney General William Barr testifying in Capitol Hill, spelled out the criteria he’s using for redacting the Mueller report. President Trump says his administration has no plans to revive the controversial policy to allowed family separations at the southern border. Budweiser unveils a tribute video to Chicago native Dwyane Wade, and more!

