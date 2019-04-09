× The Patti Vasquez Show 04.08.19 | Motivation Monday with Jen Zanotti, Music Monday with Trickshooter Social Club, The Bridge Youth and Family Services Take Flight

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

According to Jen Zanotti it’s all about keeping the body in motion. We kick off the show with Motivation Monday with Jen Zanotti as we get our minds right for the remainder of the week ahead.

You can find out more about Jen here.

The Bridge Youth and Family Services Bridge Mentoring Program Manager Liz Dobryzynski, Development Director Lee-Osborn and Youth Mentees Noah Strickland and Annaleese McCann joins us in the studio to give us all the details on their annual fundraiser gala. Take Flight will be held at The Meadows Club this Sunday, April 13.

Author of “Greg Giraldo: A Comedian’s Story” Matt Balaker calls in and tells us all about his book and the inspiration behind it.

Our friend Paul Farahvar joins us in the studio for Music Monday as we talk to local band Trickshooter Social Club and enjoy a live performance in our Allstate Performance Studio.

Want to know more about Trickshooter Social Club? Be sure to listen in on their live performance, interview and more.

You can connect with Trickshooter Social Club on Facebook and watch their other live performances on Youtube.

Keep the conversation going with Patti on Twitter!