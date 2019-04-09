× The Opening Bell 4/9/19: Does Poverty Impact Our Genes?

It may seem like the haves and the have-nots are not just separated by socioeconomic status but even by genetic make up, and Thomas McDade (Professor of Anthropology in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences at Northwestern and director of the Laboratory for Human Biology Research) might have found something along those lines. Steve Grzanich dove into the recent study that showed that genes might be impacted by poverty. Marc Horner (President of Fairhaven Wealth Management) then jumped in studio because it’s National Retirement Planning Week and how his idea of practicing for retirement might be the next big thing.