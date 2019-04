× The Cochran Show’s take on ‘One Shining Moment’ with ‘One Cochran Moment’

The National Championship was crowned and One Shining Moment was played. Mary Van De Velde won the show pool but we were left feeling a little unsatisfied. That is until John Da Cosse penned a little tune in Steve’s honor. Along with his son Christopher, John and Dave Eanet contributed to this masterpiece. Take a listen to ‘One Cochran Moment’.