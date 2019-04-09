× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Reporter Joan E. Solsman: Get Ready For the First Ever Picture of a Black Hole!

Tech Tuesday is here. Bill and Wendy are joined by Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter for CNET. Facebook and Google are on Capitol Hill today answering questions about white nationalism. They talk about how the tech giants are handling extremism on their platforms. Plus, the team at the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) – a network of telescopes around the globe working together to make an image of a black hole –is going to release its results on Wednesday, April 10. Joan explains what we can expect from the EHT event and much more.

