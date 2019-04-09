This artist's impression provided by the European Southern Observatory in July 2018 shows the path of the star S2 as it passes close to the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. As the star gets nearer to the black hole, a very strong gravitational field causes the color of the star to shift slightly to the red, an effect of Einstein's general theory of relativity. European researchers reported the results of their observations in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (M. Kornmesser/ESO via AP)
#TechTuesday with CNET Senior Reporter Joan E. Solsman: Get Ready For the First Ever Picture of a Black Hole!
Tech Tuesday is here. Bill and Wendy are joined by Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter for CNET. Facebook and Google are on Capitol Hill today answering questions about white nationalism. They talk about how the tech giants are handling extremism on their platforms. Plus, the team at the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) – a network of telescopes around the globe working together to make an image of a black hole –is going to release its results on Wednesday, April 10. Joan explains what we can expect from the EHT event and much more.
