Steve Cochran Full Show 04.09.19: "One Cochran Moment"

Steve’s back from his trip and back in the saddle! After Virginia cut down the nets to win the college basketball national championship, we congratulate our pool winner (Mary V!) and play John Da Cosse’s latest masterpiece: “One Cochran Moment”. Our kid of the week, Allyson K, founded D’Oh Nation, which provides delicious cookies while giving back 10% of profits back to the community. Then, keeping with the positive vibes we bring on Gary Rosenberg who assisted the family of McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner, who died earlier this month while trying to execute a warrant by paying off his family’s car loan.