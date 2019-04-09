Roe Conn Full Show (4/9/10): Adam Kinzinger on the future of the Mueller Report, the Top Five@5, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, April 9th, 2019;
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on the Timmothy Pitzen case, Rep. Adam Kinzinger makes the case for strength ing security & immigration policies onz the U.S./Mexico border, Tom Skilling forecasts a cold snap in the near future, the Top Five@5 features President Trump best moments of the day, Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President for Northwestern Medicine Dr. Jim Adams explains who is at risk in the Candida auris outbreak in Illinois, and the gang discusses the genius of Portillos.
