× Rep. Adam Kinzinger on immigration: “I’m all for generosity, but it has to be done legally. We need to have asylum, but we need to make sure it’s not abused.”

President Trump says he’s is not looking to resume the separation of parents and children at the US-Mexico border. Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss what needs to be done at the southern border.

