Rep. Adam Kinzinger on immigration: “I’m all for generosity, but it has to be done legally. We need to have asylum, but we need to make sure it’s not abused.”

Posted 6:50 PM, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:46PM, April 9, 2019

President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable on immigration and border security at the U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station in Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. Trump headed to the border with Mexico to make a renewed push for border security as a central campaign issue for his 2020 re-election. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Trump says he’s is not looking to resume the separation of parents and children at the US-Mexico border. Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss what needs to be done at the southern border.

