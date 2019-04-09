× ReadyUp CEO Roderick Alemania: “You have to persevere when you are on the cutting edge”

Tonight on Extension 720, Justin is joined by ReadyUp CEO Roderick Alemania to discuss the future of sports…esports. Roderick talks about his career, how he made the transition from media to esports, the importance of perseverance, what he looks for when he approaches a new product, the success of Fortnite, how the success of Fortnite has helped the esports industry, when he recognized there was a need for ReadyUp, the different ways gamers approach playing video games, the incredible growth of the gaming industry and how gaming is the primary form of entertainment for this generation.

