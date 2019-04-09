× Neighborhoods Matter: Off the Record with author and critic Lee Bey in Pullman

“Off the Record” is a series of conversations with prominent Chicagoans in their communities. Tonight on Extension 720, Justin is joined by author, photographer and architecture critic Lee Bey at The Pullman Cafe in Pullman. Lee talks about how long he’s lived in Pullman, the amazing connection to history in Pullman, the issues that are most important to the residents of Pullman, how Pullman is becoming a tourist destination because of its National Monument designation, the changing demographics of the neighborhood, the amount of new development that is impacting the neighborhood and if Pullman will have a voice in the new city council.

