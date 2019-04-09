Two members of the US Air Force Thunderbirds fly close to Chicago's Navy Pier during a performance over Lake Michigan during the Chicago Air & Water Show Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Navy Pier President Marilyn Gardner and Brown Sugar Bakery Owner Stephanie Hart: Plays, water tours and good food scratch the surface
Navy Pier President Marilyn Gardner joins John Williams to talk about the “new Navy Pier,” which showcases some of Chicago’s authentic qualities. Those include caramel cake at Brown Sugar Bakery, owned by Stephanie Hart, who sits in with Marilyn.