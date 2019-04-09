This photo provided by McHenry County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Jacob Keltner. Floyd E. Brown is accused of fatally shooting Keltner, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at a hotel as a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force tried to serve Brown with an arrest warrant for burglary and parole violation charges. (McHenry County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
MVPP: Local auto dealer pays off fallen deputy’s car loan
Our MVPP of the day is Gary Rosenberg, the 59-year-old president of Crystal Lake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram paid off the car loan of fallen officer Jacob Keltner (McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy) who had just purchased a car with his wife. “Lot’s of tears were shed” he mentioned as he recalled speaking to Officer Keltner’s wife at the dealership.