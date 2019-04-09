× MVPP: Local auto dealer pays off fallen deputy’s car loan

Our MVPP of the day is Gary Rosenberg, the 59-year-old president of Crystal Lake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram paid off the car loan of fallen officer Jacob Keltner (McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy) who had just purchased a car with his wife. “Lot’s of tears were shed” he mentioned as he recalled speaking to Officer Keltner’s wife at the dealership.