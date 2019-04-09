× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 4-9-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Justin’s weekend in Colorado (it included some…shhh…12″ softball), Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot saying some old aldermen are conspiring against her, Bank of America raising their minimum wage, Virginia beating Texas Tech in the NCAA Championship game, the Cubs winning their home opener, the Sox losing to the Rays, the Bulls and Hawks missing the playoffs (again) and the ongoing CSO strike.