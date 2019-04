× It’s Possible to Practice For Retirement (National Retirement Planning Week)

Yesterday kicked off National Retirement Planning Week and it may be one of the most intimidating moments to realize you’re either ready or not ready for the life achievement. Marc Horner (President of Fairhaven Wealth Management) then explained how practicing might be the way to ease the stress of transitioning, but Steve Grzanich was curious about how women face a particular challenge when finding financial security.