How the Countering Violent Extremism Program is disproportionately targeting Muslim and Arab youth in Illinois

Muhammad Sankari of the Arab American Action Network and Debbie Southorn of the American Friends Service Committee join Justin on Extension 720 to discuss a new report that says the Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) program is disproportionately targeting and criminalizing Muslim and Arab youth in Illinois. Muhammad and Debbie (who co-authored the report) talk about the origins of the new report, why they believe CVE’s don’t work, how the CVE program uses flawed indicators to criminalize constitutionally-protected speech, religious practices, and political activism, the way the program is used to profile and surveil Muslim communities and how we can find solutions to fix the CVE.

