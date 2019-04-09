× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #7: Playing Games

Tonight on Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann: Playing Games. Governor Pritzker wants to open the state constitution to change the way we do taxes. What else should he be changing while he’s in there? David Greising from the BGA has some ideas. ReadyUP CEO Roderick Alemania discusses the future of sports…esports. What happens when you feel like your community is being played? Justin breaks down a new report that says that the CVE counter-terrorism program is doing less to prevent terrorism and more to spy on Muslim-American communities in Chicago. We continue our neighborhood tour at the Pullman Cafe with author and critic Lee Bey and journalist Scoop B is in the house to talk about the future of the NBA, Magic Johnson and your Chicago Bulls. Game on.

