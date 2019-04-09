× Does the NBA need a winner in Chicago to be successful?

Sports journalist Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the end of the NBA season, Magic Johnson stepping down as Lakers’ president, the lack of success of iconic franchises like the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls, the chances we see Derrick Rose back on the Bulls, the competitive nature of covering the NBA, the great career of Dwyane Wade and the future of the NBA.

