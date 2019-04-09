× Comedian Lenny Schmidt shares stories from the road, studying under improv legend Del Close and turning everyday life into comedy

Lenny Schmidt joins Nick Digilio in-studio to talk about his long career in comedy, wild stories from his time on the road, working with comedy legends like Neil Flynn and Del Close and what makes great comedy.

You can catch Lenny at Zanies in Rosemont from Wednesday, April 10th to Saturday, April 13th. Get your tickets now at Zanies.com.

