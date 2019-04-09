× Bill and Wendy Full Show 4.9.19: Okay Johnny

Bill and Wendy talk about the removal of the “No Women Admitted” sign in the Cubs’ press box, Billy Ray Cyrus, Johnny Manziel’s ‘dramatic’ name change and much more. Plus, Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter for CNET, talks about the latest in tech news. And Ramin Setoodeh, New York Bureau Chief for Variety, chats about his new book “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of “The View”.

