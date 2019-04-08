× WGN Radio Theatre #376: Gunsmoke & The Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis Show

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 7, 2019. First episode of the night is: “Gunsmoke: The Cast.” Starring: William Conrad; (12-12-53). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis Show” Starring: Danny Thomas; (11-09-51).

