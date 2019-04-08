WGN Radio Theatre #376: Gunsmoke & The Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis Show

Posted 1:05 AM, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:06AM, April 8, 2019

(L-R) Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 7, 2019. First episode of the night is: “Gunsmoke: The Cast.” Starring: William Conrad; (12-12-53). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis Show” Starring: Danny Thomas; (11-09-51).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.