× The Top Five@5 (04/08/19): The State Department designates Iran’s I-R-G-C a foreign terrorist organization, Kim Foxx questions if race played a factor in recent call for her resignation, Jay Cutler has too much to drink, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, April 8th, 2019:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the State Department is designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a “foreign terrorist organization.” Cook Country State’s Attorney Kim Foxx says that the harsh criticism she’s received over the Jussie Smollett case may be because of her race. Saturday Night Live’s cold-open poked fun at Joe Biden’s “hands-on” approach to meeting people. We finally get to see Jay Cutler like we’ve never seen him before on “Very Cavallari”, and more!

