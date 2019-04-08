The Opening Bell 4/8/19: The 2019 Hispanic Leadership Summit – Unifying 18% of The Country
Later this month, the We Are All Human Foundation will bring the brightest Hispanic leaders to Chicago to explain how the Hispanic community (18% of the US population) is changing. Claudia Romo Edelman (Founder of the We Are All Human Foundation) shared with Steve Grzanich about the details on the 2019 Hispanic Leadership Summit on April 26th, and how the goal is to employer the communities around the country. Jillian Berman (Reporter at MarketWatch Covering Student Debt) then capped off March Madness with a deep dive into the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship and what the schools end up paying to get there.