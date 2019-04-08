× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.08.19: John Williams steers the ship while Steve is away

John Williams takes over while Steve is away. Doctor Most calls us up to share some helpful tips about staying on track with your diet and getting the proper daily nutrition. Then, our MVPP Rebecca Bonner shows that students artwork can be used for more than just hanging on the fridge. ET’s Tanner Thomason has the latest on who took home the big prizes at the ACM Awards and a surprise for some very lucky kids at Disney this past week. FOP president Kevin Graham calls in to share info about the Chicago police departments efforts to benefit the city and Jesse White (Secretary of State) keeps us updated on Scott’s Law, Real ID, and organ donation.