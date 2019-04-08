Roe Conn Full Show (4/8/19): Tom Skilling warns of another “bomb cyclone,” ex-CIA Bob Baer analyzes the Mar-a-Lago intruder, and more…

Posted 11:07 PM, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 07:55PM, April 8, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes in the Allstate Skyline Studios (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, April 18th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on the weekend’s violence, Chicago 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins explains his disappointment over Mayor Rahm Emanuel delaying a funding vote on the “Lincoln Yards” proposal, Tom Skilling foretells another “bomb cyclone,” ABC’s Aaron Katersky has an update on a Chinese nationalist who tried to sneak into President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Largo resort, former CIA agent Bob Baer talks about why the Iranian Revolutionary Guard is now considered a terrorist group, the Top Five@5 features Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL) calling the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police a racist organization, the gang tries to decipher country music and Jay Cutler’s drunken escapades on Very Cavalleri.

